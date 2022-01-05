Pro Kabaddi PKL: Dabang Delhi rides on Naveen's brilliance to top points table, Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants

Naveen Kumar scored the most points by a raider in a single game of this season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) as he bagged 25 points to steer Dabang Delhi to a nail-biting 36-35 win over Telugu Titans.

Dabang Delhi just about managed to seal the win as it struggled to contain Telugu Titans’ new superstar Rajnish, who rose to the occasion and scored 20 points for his side.

The win sees Dabang Delhi extend its unbeaten start to the season and climb to the top of the standings, while Telugu Titans remains winless and moves to the 11th spot.

Naveen got off to a flying start and reached a Super 10 within 13 minutes, while Rajnish punished the error-stricken Dabang Delhi defence. Both sides were locked at 18-18 at the interval and more of the same followed.

Naveen led his side to inflict an All Out in the fifth minute of the second half, but Rajnish soon brought up his Super 10 and produced three consecutive two-point raids to reduce Dabang Delhi to just one man on the mat. But that one man was Naveen, who did well to keep his side in the game.

With less than five minutes to go, Dabang Delhi had a two-point lead and Rajnish produced one of the best tackled of the season. Jeeva Kumar and Deepak flattened him to the mat but Rajnish proved to be too strong for them as he dragged them inch by inch and got to the mid-line and got his side a much-needed All Out. But with the scores level, Naveen once again proved his class by securing two points in a last-minute raid and ensured his side remained unbeaten.

- Puneri Paltan cruises past Gujarat Giants -

Puneri Paltan’s youngsters produced a great show to beat Gujarat Giants 33-26 in the first game of the evening. Mohit Goyat clinched his first PKL Super 10 for Puneri Paltan and received able support from Aslam Inamdar, who scored right points. Gujarat Giants' only relief came in the form of its raiders Ajay Kumar (10 points) and Rakesh S (eight points), while the defence failed to show up.

