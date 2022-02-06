Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Resurgent Patna Pirates takes on struggling Bengal Warriors

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nigamanth and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors.

7-4 Guman Singh with a quickfire point. Blazes off to his side after fetching a point.

6-4 Ravindra Kumavat goes in but the Pirates defense doesnt let him get a point. He is pushed off the mat

5-4 Maninder goes in yet again and its another point for the Warriors. Walk in the park stuff for the no.9 there

5-3 Ran Singh goes in but cannot get a point as he is blocked by an ankle hold. Solid stuff from Patna

4-3 Prashant Kumar Rai goes into the other half for Pirates. But Nabikash wins the pursuit. WOW!

3-2 Sachin is off to a flier. Another touch point and Bengal is down another man.

2-2 DO OR DIE! THe Mighty Maninder delivers. Two very important points for the Tiger. Guman tried a body block but has failed to stop Maninder

2-0 It's Sachin again and that's another point. He has picked Mighani this time with a touch point

1-0 Sachin Tanwar is the first raider. He has picked up a running touch and Nabibaksh is off the mat.

Bengal Warriors wins the toss. Patna Pirates will raid first

Patna Pirates will jump to first place if it wins today's match.

LINE UPS!

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai (c), Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh,Manoj Gowda, Ravindra Kumawat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Parveen Satpal

7:25pm: Today was supposed to be a triple header day! The Bengaluru Bulls will take on Gujarat Giants later tonight at 8:30pm but the match between Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddha has been rescheduled and will be played on a later date. We will be covering all of those games too! Stay tuned to our website for all the live updates.

7:15pm: JUST IN! The match between Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddha, that was supposed to be played later tonight, has been postponed. The fixture will be rescheduled to a later date.

7:10pm: Bengal Warriors is on the opposite end of the form spectrum. It has lost its last two matches by more than seven points and has slipped to 10th on the points table. Other than Maninder Singh, who is one of only two players with 200 points this season, and Ran Singh, the team has been poor in offence and defence. The side's defence, in particular, has been weak. It averages only 8.06 tackle points per game, which ranks 11th in the league. The Warriors mathematically have a chance of making it to the playoffs, but will need to return to winning ways to retain its chances.

7:00pm: Patna Pirates has been in scintillating form of late. It has won three of its last four matches and has climbed to second on the points table. Its defence, by every metric, is the best in the league, with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui leading the unit by example with five High 5s. The three-pronged raiding unit of Sachin, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Guman Singh has also been spectacular over the past two matches.

6:50pm: Theese two teams last met on January 1st, where Patna beat Bengal 44-30. Here is their head-to-head stats -

Played: 18

Patna Pirates: 11

Bengal Warriors: 4

Tie: 3

6:40pm: In case if you're new to this sport, here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle'-

6:30pm: Good evening and welcome to the first game of the evening! We've got a cracking contest ahead of us as Patna Pirates takes on Bengal Warriors. But before that, here's a recap of what happened last night in the PKL over the last fortnight- PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League