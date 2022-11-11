Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates is currently in the bottom half of the points table with five wins, four losses and two ties. Sachin has been the in-form raider for the Pirates with 104 raid points. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been their next-best raider with 69 raid points, while the rest of the players have chipped in for the team in attack but will need to do more moving forward. Defensively speaking, Sunil has delivered for the Pirates with 31 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has 26 tackle points. Skipper Neeraj Kumar has also contributed 19 tackle points for the Pirates.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers is placed in the third spot on the points table with seven wins and four losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the team’s lead raider with 122 raid points, while Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput have contributed 35, 31 and 27 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Ankush has shown great maturity and scored 38 tackle points. Their captain Sunil Kumar has also registered 35 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has scored 14 tackle points.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

Patna Pirates

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 17 | Patna: 9 | Jaipur: 8 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panther: Bhavani Rajput

SQUADS

PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.