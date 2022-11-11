Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates is currently in the bottom half of the points table with five wins, four losses and two ties. Sachin has been the in-form raider for the Pirates with 104 raid points. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been their next-best raider with 69 raid points, while the rest of the players have chipped in for the team in attack but will need to do more moving forward. Defensively speaking, Sunil has delivered for the Pirates with 31 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has 26 tackle points. Skipper Neeraj Kumar has also contributed 19 tackle points for the Pirates.
Jaipur Pink Panthers
On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers is placed in the third spot on the points table with seven wins and four losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the team’s lead raider with 122 raid points, while Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput have contributed 35, 31 and 27 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Ankush has shown great maturity and scored 38 tackle points. Their captain Sunil Kumar has also registered 35 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has scored 14 tackle points.
FORM GUIDE
Patna Pirates
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 17 | Patna: 9 | Jaipur: 8 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Jaipur Pink Panther: Bhavani Rajput
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.