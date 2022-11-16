Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates will be eager to return to winning ways after a loss in its last outing. The three-time champions have won six, lost five and tied two matches this season. Apart from their defeat last time around, the Pirates are in good form and will be hoping that their raiding duo of Sachin (117 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (85 raid points) can once again shine for them in attack come Wednesday. Defensively, Sunil with 36 tackle points has been their top performer, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have also contributed 33 and 23 tackle points respectively.
Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas also head into this game on the back of a defeat despite enjoying a good Pune leg in Season 9 for the most part. The Thalaivas have five wins, six losses and two ties to their name so far. They will be hoping for another win when they face the Pirates and will need their lead raider Narender, who has scored 134 raid points this season, to fire. That said, Narender will need the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (46 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (29 raid points) to help him in the attack. In defence, skipper Sagar with 37 tackle points has been their best performer, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have bagged 30 and 26 tackle points respectively.
Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
FORM GUIDE
Patna Pirates
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 11 | Patna: 6 | Tamil: 3 | Tied: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 16.