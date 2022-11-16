Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates will be eager to return to winning ways after a loss in its last outing. The three-time champions have won six, lost five and tied two matches this season. Apart from their defeat last time around, the Pirates are in good form and will be hoping that their raiding duo of Sachin (117 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (85 raid points) can once again shine for them in attack come Wednesday. Defensively, Sunil with 36 tackle points has been their top performer, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have also contributed 33 and 23 tackle points respectively.

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas also head into this game on the back of a defeat despite enjoying a good Pune leg in Season 9 for the most part. The Thalaivas have five wins, six losses and two ties to their name so far. They will be hoping for another win when they face the Pirates and will need their lead raider Narender, who has scored 134 raid points this season, to fire. That said, Narender will need the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (46 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (29 raid points) to help him in the attack. In defence, skipper Sagar with 37 tackle points has been their best performer, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have bagged 30 and 26 tackle points respectively.

FORM GUIDE

Patna Pirates

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 11 | Patna: 6 | Tamil: 3 | Tied: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

SQUADS

PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 16.