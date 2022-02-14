Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans to seal top two finish; Shadloui, Sachin shine

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans.

PATNA PIRATES 38-30 TELUGU TITANS



SUMMARY: Not as commanding a win they would have liked. The Pirates allowed Titans a lot of space in this game and will hope to plug that as they near the playoffs. Titans are too far gone in this season to try and revamp now and should focus on testing their lineup and giving players an opportunity to fine tune how they can shape their squad going forward from this season. Sachin Tanwar will hope to convert some of his super 10s into bigger scores for Patna. He keeps getting stuck at that 10-11 point mark. Shadloui, with his high five, is making another case for making that left corner space in the Iranian team all his for the Asian Games.



38-30 Shadloui pulls the raider back for his high five. A pumped up slap of the thigh and Shadloui helps Patna Pirates seal their spot not just in the playoffs but also in the semifinals.

37-30 Shadloui to the fore again and he has pulled a point and the opponent's raider back into his half.

36-30 Sachin runs into the right corner and is brought, He tries to reach the mid line with that dangling hand but no luck.

36-28 Galla Raju takes out Neeraj. The coach's strategy is to reduce the time of the raids. Quick raids.



36-28 BRILLIANT TACKLE. Ankit Beniwal looked like he'd get away with two points but Shadloui pulls him back to deny the Titans raider a point. Titans are reviewing and saying this is a case of jersey pulling. So the review shows a backhold on Ankit Beniwal, Shadloui gets a pull on the thigh which goes to the ankle. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL. Patna has pulled this game back in its favour. Literally.

35-28 Titans get the bonus but Rajnish's ankles find Shadloui's safe strong hands. The Iranian doesn't let those go! A point each.

NO ADVANCED TACKLE, says Ram Mehar Singh

34-27 One self out. Sachin gets a touch on the other defender in the left corner. ALL OUT INFLICTED AND PATNA GETS ITS MASSIVE LEAD.



31-27 Sachin removes C Arun who tries to creep up on Sachin as he pursues that right corner. He gets a touch as Arun oddly jumps up trying to avoid Sachin.



Monu Goyat has been subbed off. This is a sad story.

29-27 Patna descends on Adarsh. How can one even expect a raider to get out of that huddle?

28-27 OH WOW. What a pursuit raid! Shubham Shinde runs in from the right corner and gets a big kick on Rajnish. What a strategy here from the men in green!



27-27 Galla Raju has been tackled with no particularly difficulty. Patna levels scores yet again.



Titans have really taken the fight to Pirates. Can they see it through?

26-27 Monu Goyat comes in for a do or die raid. He takes far too much time trying to find an opening and finds himself stranded in the right corner yet again.

26-26 Ankit Beniwal is brought down after going too deep. Sajin and Guman do the heavylifting as they bring him down at the back.



25-26 Adarsh comes in with the hold on the legs and brings Sachin down.



25-25 Patna responds in kind. Sajin brings down Rajnish who was focused more on Shadloui. The rest of the Patna defence loves the distraction as it helps them take the Titan rider down.

24-25 Monu Goyat is flat on the mat after a Titans huddle holds him down. C Arun holds him down. One against five.



24-24 Ankit Beniwal levels points yet again. Gets the bonus point plus a touch on Guman Singh. Titans are asking tough questions of the Pirates here.

24-22 Sacin comes in on a do or die raid and as time runs out, he gets a touch on a diving Surinder Singh.



23-22 Monu Goyat comes into the mix, after over five games. He's lost his place to Guman Singh, but he's taking things easy and getting a feel of the mat to begin with.



23-22 Ankit Beniwal is taking the fight to Shadloui but will come back without a point.

23-22 MY MY. Look at defence! Shadloui goes in for the point but slips up but keeps calm and ensures he doesn't go out of bounds. Meanwhile, two other defenders in green have turned Rajnish around and thumped im down.



22-22 Guman Singh is rounded up in the left corner and booted out. Titans are trying to find chinks in the Pirates arsenal and taking points from there.

22-21 Sachin with his running hand touch takes out Shihas once again and registers his SUPER 10!



21-21 Ankit Beniwal levels points again, by taking out the corner defender.



HALF TIME. What an electric half. 41 points come off it, with Patna just slightly ahead. Patna is clearly the stronger of the two sides but Titans have managed to keep their weaknesses behind them and play on opportunity. It will be interesting to see if Titans can snap the Pirates' winning streak.

21-20 Shadloui pounces! He gets a firm hold on Rajnish's ankles and Patna's cover defenders fill in from the other side and dash Rajnish out.



20-20 Sachin's reverse toe touch sends out Shihas yet again. BUNNY! Scores levelled. And yet again, Ram Mehar Singh is rubbing referees the wrong way and gets a warning for arguing with the officials.

19-20 ALL OUT INFLICTED. TITANS! The raider gets a touch on both players left on the mat. And Titans now have the lead. Can you believe it?!



19-16 Patna Pirates picks up a bonus. There's two players left for the Pirates on the mat.

18-16 SUPER RAID. Rajnish is turning things around! Defenders try to descend on him but he drags himself to the midline. Shadloui one of the players sent to the bench,



18-13 C Arun tries to block Prashanth Kumar Rai from the front, but his brute strength is no match. Arun goes to the bench

17-13 Rajnish picks up Sunil from the centre of the court. Sunil comes in for the advanced tackle and it backfires.|



17-12 Guman picks up a point, Shihas the person who heads to the bench.



16-12 Ankit Beniwal gets a good kick on the right cover defender. Nice work. He is keeping them in the hunt here.



16-11 Well done defence. Sachin slips a bit as he tries to reach and touch Surinder. The slip helps Titans dash him out



16-10 Telugu Titans pick up a bonus point



Monu Goyat is warming up on the sidelines here.

16-9 Rajnish walks off with another point, Sunil the player who has to warm the bench



16-8 Another raid, another two points for Sachin! No stopping this man. He keeps tempting the covers. He dives horizontally into the cover-corner area, slaps a touch there and swiftly jumps over the crouching huddle as he takes another touch on the way to the midline.

14-8 Ankit takes out Guman Singh

14-7 SACHIN HAS TAKEN OUT TWO PLAYERS as one stays with him as he falls by the midline, while he picks another touch along the way



12-7 Rajnish slots in yet another bonus point

12-6 The Telugu Titans boot out Sachin with a powerful ankle-hold dash combo.



Rajnish is continuing to nervously pace down the left (his right).

12-5 Rajnish gets a bonus point and slips on his way back to the midline. He backs off slowly with no Pirates defender trying to trouble his journey back to his half.

12-4 Sachin has taken out Ankit Beniwal. The Titans outfit looks properly down and out, on momentum at least

11-4 Oh a defender in the right corner has a hold on Prashant Kumar Rai's ankle but its a flimsy hold, however C Arun and a bunch of red shirts dash the skipper off the mat.



10-3 Shihas, the last man standing, has been booted out by the defence. ALL OUT. SEVEN POINT GULF FOR PATNA.



7-3 Encore. This time, the raider takes out the right corner defender



6-3 Guman Singh comes in, takes out a player and comes out. Too Too easy

5-3 Titans come in on a do or die raid and Ankit Beniwal who is celebrating his birthday comes in today. He needs a point but fails and has to go the bench.

4-3 Mohammadreza Shadloui goes in a pursuit raid and seems to have taken out a player with a touch. Titans have rev

iewed the decision saying the raider has not gotten a touch and crossed the line. If he's not gotten a touch and then gone back, it doesn't make the raid legal as he has not crossed the white line to make the raid legitimate. Umpire needs considerable evidence to overturn the decision and the point awarded to Patna. REVIEW IS SUCCESSFUL. There was no touch say the referees. Shadloui walks to the bench and Titans have managed a super tackle. Deficit down to a point.

4-1 Surinder jumps towards Ghuman Singh to give the Pirates another point. Momentum firmly with Patna at the moment.



3-1 Sachin makes his running hand touches look ridiculously easy as he takes on one of the defenders in the right corner chain.



2-1 Rajnish manages a bonus point but is dashed out by the right cover defenders to give Patna a point too



1-0 Sachin removes Shihas right in the first raid as he moves into the back line on the left.



If Patna wins, they will cement their place in the top 2. Ready for live action? We are!

7:25PM: STARTING SEVEN:

PATNA PIRATES: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui

TELUGU TITANS: Surinder Singh, Ankit, Rajnish, Adarsh, C Arun, Shihas, Akash Choudhary

The Titans are out of contention but there's no reason you can't be a party pooper and enjoy it. Can the Titans give the Pirates some grief? We will know in under 10 minutes as live action begins.

Siddharth 'Bahubali Desai' may be ruled out of the Titans for the season, but it's never a bad time to check out his second passion - music. He played us an exclusive bit when we caught up with him in 2019. Check it out.

7:15pm: HEAD TO HEAD: Telugu Titans have won nine and lost eight of their 18 matches against the Patna Pirates. One game between the two sides has finished in a tie. The first meeting between the two sides finished in a narrow 31-30 win for Patna.



7:05pm: PREVIEW:

Five consecutive wins have seen the Patna Pirates become the first team to qualify for the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League playoffs with four games to spare. Four of those five wins have been by nine points or more, showcasing the Pirates’ sheer dominance during this run. The defence, led by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, is the best in the league, while their offence is averaging offering a respectable 20.33 points per game. The Pirates will not rest on their laurels and will want to secure their place in the top two, which they can with a win against the Telugu Titans.

The Titans come into this game on the back of a 51-31 loss against the Puneri Paltan. Telugu registered their only victory of the season eight games ago and will undoubtedly be yearning to taste that winning feeling again. While on paper, their game on Monday is extremely lopsided, the Titans have the firepower to potentially cause an upset against a Pirates team that have one eye on the playoffs.

