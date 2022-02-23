Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Semifinal 1 LIVE: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha; All eyes on Pardeep Narwal

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 semifinal match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha.

7:10pm: In a team that's coached by the iconic Anup Kumar and features established stars such as Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari and Vishal Bharadwaj, one youngster has come come along and stolen the limelight - Aslam Inamdar. The young raider hailing from Taklibhan in Maharashtra has made coaches and fans turn around and take notice of his aptitude for the game and stunning skill set. From braving a broken leg to dealing with a tough financial situation at home, Aslam has overcome adversities aplenty to pursue his dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player.

Aslam is the first guest in Sportstar's special series - the Future Kings of Kabaddi.

7pm: What's standing between Patna Pirates and a record-extending fourth title, you ask? Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha! UP Yoddha booked its playoff berth with five wins in its last six matches and then beat Puneri Paltan 42-31 in Eliminator 1 to advance to the semifinal. Pardeep Narwal was the star of the show against Pune with 18 points, as he led his team to a maiden semifinal appearance. Pardeep will be eager to put one past his former team, Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha's Pardeep Narwal scored 18 points in his team's 42-31 win over Puneri Paltan in the first Eliminator. - PKL

6:50pm: After missing out on a playoff berth in the last two seasons, Patna Pirates roared its way into the semis in style. The three-time champion won 16 matches and finished 11 points clear of second-placed Dabang Delhi with a score difference of +120, the largest in PKL history.

Only two teams have averaged more tackle points in a season than the Patna Pirates have in Season 8 (12.23) – U Mumba in Season six (12.57) and Season two (12.25). Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui has led the Pirates’ defensive unit by example. The Iranian has scored nine High 5s this season, joint-most in a PKL campaign alongside Surjeet Singh and Surender Nada!

Patna Pirates' Iranian defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been among the stars of the season. - PKL

6:40pm: While Patna Pirates, which finished first in the league stage and directly qualified for the semis, Bengaluru Bulls got the better of Gujarat Giants to reach the last-four. Here's more on that - Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Eliminators: UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls enter semifinals with big wins

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to the first semifinal of PKL 8! We've got a mouth-watering contest between three-time champion Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha! It's Monu Goyat vs Pardeep Narwal! Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Patna Pirates packs a punch