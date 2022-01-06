Pro Kabaddi PKL: Pawan's heroics sees Bengaluru Bulls rout Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas moves into top-four

Pawan Sehrawat was at his best as he scored 18 points in Bengaluru Bulls' 38-31 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Thursday. The win saw Bengaluru Bulls return to the top spot on the PKL points table.

Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 helped Jaipur lose by a margin of seven points, which helped the side pick up one point.

Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan replaced Sandeep Dhull for the experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan and the defence began well by tackling Pawan twice in the opening stages, but it all went downhill thereon.

RELATED| Pro Kabaddi PKL Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Jaipur Pink Panthers; Pawan Sehrawat shines with 18 points

Pawan got off to a slow start, but there was no stopping him once he got going. He ran amok among the Jaipur Pink Panthers and ensured his side remained ahead at 20-14 at half-time. The second half saw Bengaluru Bulls inflict the second all out of the game and race to an unassailable 17-point lead.

Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Deepak Niwas Hooda had an evening to forget as he failed to inspire his side, which largely banked on Arjun. Arjun brought up his sixth successive Super 10 and Jaipur Pink Panthers made a late comeback as the Bengaluru Bulls took a rather laidback approach. The Jaipur Pink Panthers managed an All Out in the final minute of play and took one point from the game.

- Tamil Thalaivas plays yet another draw, moves to fourth spot -

Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates shared the spoils in a 30-30 tie in the first game of the evening. Ajinkya Pawar came off the bench to score 12 points for Tamil Thaliavas while Monu Goyat scored nine for Patna Pirates.

Ajinkya was Tamil Thalaivas' lead raider as neither Manjeet not K. Prapanjan featured in the game. Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh marshalled his troops well and went past the 300 tackle points milestone during the course of the game.

RELATED| Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in a tie; Ajinkya excels with Super 10, Monu Goyat bags nine points

The first half had plenty of tackle points half with Patna Pirates' all-rounders also chipping in with tackles and assists. Monu was the stand-out star for the three-time champion, picking up difficult points against a well-drilled Tamil Thalaivas defence. Patna Pirates clinched the first All Out in the last minute of the first half which finished 18-12 in their favour.

Ajinkya introduction injected some much-needed bite to the Tamil Thalaivas raiding department and his two-point raid early in the second half set the tone for his side's comeback. Tamil Thalaivas claimed an All Out in the 33rd minute and Ajinkya soon reached his Super 10 as well.

The scores were tied at 30-30 with one minute left and both teams chose to play it safe and were content to take home three points each.