Tamil Thalaivas wonder kid Narender won the New Young Player of the season award [NYP] in the Pro Kabaddi season 9.

The left raider was instrumental in the success of his team and led the Thalaivas to its first-ever playoffs in the league’s history.

Narender was the biggest weapon in coach Ashan Kumar’s arsenal this season, scoring more than 10 points per game on average. Along with Ajinkya Pawar, he led the charge for the Thalaivas’ attack line and helped them win 11 of the 24 games the team played this season.

The 22-year-old raider amassed 249 points in 23 games this season, scoring 49.89 per cent of the total raid points for the Thalaivas. Narender stepped up in the absence of its marquee player Pawan Sehrawat, who did not return from an injury he sustained to his right knee in the very first game the team played this season.

Narender Kandola of Tamil Thalaivas. | Photo Credit: PKL

OVERALL STATS

⦿ Matches Played: 23

23 ⦿ Total Points: 249

249 ⦿ Raid Points Per Match: 10.57

10.57 ⦿ Not out per cent: 76.79 per cent

ATTACKING STATS

⦿ Total Raids: 405

405 ⦿ Successful Raids per cent: 48 per cent

48 per cent ⦿ No. of Super Raids: 4

4 ⦿ Super 10: 15

15 ⦿ Total Raid Points: 243

243 ⦿ Average Raid Points: 10.57

DEFENSIVE STATS