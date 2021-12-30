Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Ajith Kumar bag Super 10s; Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba post wins

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was in stunning form as he scored 22 points (19 raid points and three tackle points) to guide Bengaluru Bulls to a 42-28 win over the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The victory saw Bengaluru Bulls jump six places to take the second spot on the PKL points table, while Haryana Steelers was placed ninth.

The gulf of difference in talent was evident as Pawan was exceptional on the night. Vikash Kandola was the next best raider with just seven points. Primarily a right-side raider, Pawan worked hard on raiding from both sides and put all his learnings to use as he caught Haryana Steelers off guard. Incidentally, Pawan had scored 39 points against Haryana Steelers the last season.

Pawan enjoyed a great evening on the mat as he scored points at will and was not to be stopped by the Haryana Steelers defence. Haryana Steelers captain Vikash had an average outing and received little support from Rohit Gulia.

Haryana Steelers tried to claw its way back in the second half but was undone by the Bengaluru Bulls defence. Rohit Gulia tried his best to bring his side back into the match with four points from two raids but at 25-35, but it was too little too late.

- Ajith and Abhishek shine as U Mumba beats Jaipur Pink Panthers -

Ajith Kumar (11 points) and Abhishek Singh (10 points) were instrumental in U Mumba's 37-28 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers. For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal was the only shining star as he picked up 14 points but he lacked support from his teammates.

U Mumba took the upper hand when Ajith came up with a Super Raid to put his ahead at 7-5. Ajith hit a purple patch then on and picked up points at regular intervals wile receiving strong support from Abhishek.

The young raider hardly put a foot wrong. He was agile, his strategy was spot on and he escaped the defenders’ clutches with ease. U Mumba inflicted the first all out of the match when Abhishek cornered both the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defenders as it stretched its lead to 12-7.

Jaipur Pink Panthers tried every trick in the book to try and comeback into the match but it was only Arjun who was left the lone warrior. He had too much work on his hands to reduce the arrears and a sloppy defence didn’t do any good to Jaipur Pink Panthers either.

Arjun continued to pick up points but there was only so much he could do as the Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped to its second loss of the season.