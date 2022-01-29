PKL 2021-22

PKL 8 schedule: Full list of matches till February 6

Patna Pirates will resume season by playing against Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha while Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 29 January, 2022 10:10 IST
PKL trophy

Schedule with the remaining fixtures of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has been announced.   -  Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 29 January, 2022 10:10 IST

Mashal Sports, organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, on Saturday released the next part of the schedule for Season 8.

READ | Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Patna Pirates steamrolls Tamil Thalaivas 52-24

Patna Pirates will resume season by playing against Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha while Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby.

DateMatch 1Match 2Match 3
Monday, January 31Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat GiantsDabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba-
Tuesday, February 1Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat GiantsBengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha-
Wednesday, February 2UP Yoddha vs Patna PiratesPuneri Paltan vs U Mumba-
Thursday, February 3Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KCTelugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas-
Friday, February 4Haryana Steelers vs Bengal WarriorsDabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru BullsGujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
Saturday, February 5U Mumba vs Tamil ThalaivasUP Yoddha vs Telugu TitansPuneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sunday, February 6Patna Pirates vs Bengal WarriorsBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat GiantsHaryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

All matches start at 7:30PM IST

Read more stories on PKL 2021-22.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App