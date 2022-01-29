PKL 8 schedule: Full list of matches till February 6

Mashal Sports, organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, on Saturday released the next part of the schedule for Season 8.

Patna Pirates will resume season by playing against Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha while Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby.

Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Monday, January 31 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba - Tuesday, February 1 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha - Wednesday, February 2 UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba - Thursday, February 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas - Friday, February 4 Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Saturday, February 5 U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunday, February 6 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

All matches start at 7:30PM IST