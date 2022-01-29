PKL PKL 2021-22 PKL 8 schedule: Full list of matches till February 6 Patna Pirates will resume season by playing against Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha while Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby. Team Sportstar Kolkata 29 January, 2022 10:10 IST Schedule with the remaining fixtures of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has been announced. - Pro Kabaddi League Team Sportstar Kolkata 29 January, 2022 10:10 IST Mashal Sports, organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, on Saturday released the next part of the schedule for Season 8. READ | Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Patna Pirates steamrolls Tamil Thalaivas 52-24 Patna Pirates will resume season by playing against Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha while Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby.DateMatch 1Match 2Match 3Monday, January 31Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat GiantsDabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba-Tuesday, February 1Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat GiantsBengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha-Wednesday, February 2UP Yoddha vs Patna PiratesPuneri Paltan vs U Mumba-Thursday, February 3Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KCTelugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas-Friday, February 4Haryana Steelers vs Bengal WarriorsDabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru BullsGujarat Giants vs Patna PiratesSaturday, February 5U Mumba vs Tamil ThalaivasUP Yoddha vs Telugu TitansPuneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink PanthersSunday, February 6Patna Pirates vs Bengal WarriorsBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat GiantsHaryana Steelers vs Puneri PaltanAll matches start at 7:30PM IST Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :