Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi restores winning ways to move fourth; Warriors, Yoddhas share points

Dabang Delhi snapped a six-game losing streak as it beat Telugu Titans to move to the fourth spot on the points table. Dabang Delhi had a perfect record till the fifth game but had dropped to the bottom half of the table as it struggled to find form.

Telugu Titans yet again failed to convert a lead in the first half and succumbed to an 11th loss of the season. A seven-point deficit ensured that it got a point atleast.

In the first game of the day, Bengal Warriors drew against U.P. Yoddhas. The three points lifted Yoddhas to the 10th place while Bengal Warriors jumped one place to eighth.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Matches played on November 8

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans