PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi restores winning ways to move fourth; Warriors, Yoddhas share points

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
09 November, 2022 09:11 IST
09 November, 2022 09:11 IST
Pardeep Narwal scored 11 points for the U.P. Yoddhas to help the team to a tie versus Bengal Warriors.

Pardeep Narwal scored 11 points for the U.P. Yoddhas to help the team to a tie versus Bengal Warriors. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi snapped a six-game losing streak as it beat Telugu Titans to move to the fourth spot on the points table. Dabang Delhi had a perfect record till the fifth game but had dropped to the bottom half of the table as it struggled to find form.

Telugu Titans yet again failed to convert a lead in the first half and succumbed to an 11th loss of the season. A seven-point deficit ensured that it got a point atleast.

In the first game of the day, Bengal Warriors drew against U.P. Yoddhas. The three points lifted Yoddhas to the 10th place while Bengal Warriors jumped one place to eighth.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Matches played on November 8

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

The table was updated after Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans on Tuesday, November 8.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us