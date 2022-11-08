Jaipur Pink Panthers moved to the second place on the points table after a narrow victory over U Mumba. The teams were level on points before the match, but a win for Jaipur helped it pull away higher on the points table.

In the second match of the day, Haryana Steelers was handed a defeat by Patna Pirates. The win helped the Patna team to rise into the Playoffs spots.

Haryana Steelers had pulled the deficit to within seven points at one time, but could not sustain the momentum and left the match empty handed.

