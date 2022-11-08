PKL

PKL 2022 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba, move to second place

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
08 November, 2022 13:06 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers is now just one point off the table topper Puneri Paltan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is now just one point off the table topper Puneri Paltan. | Photo Credit: PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers moved to the second place on the points table after a narrow victory over U Mumba. The teams were level on points before the match, but a win for Jaipur helped it pull away higher on the points table.

In the second match of the day, Haryana Steelers was handed a defeat by Patna Pirates. The win helped the Patna team to rise into the Playoffs spots.

Haryana Steelers had pulled the deficit to within seven points at one time, but could not sustain the momentum and left the match empty handed.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 7

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 2: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

The table was updated after Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers on Monday, November 7.

