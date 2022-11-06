Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Tamil Thalaivas move to eighth with win over Telugu Titans

On the Triple Panga fixture day, Bengal Warriors started the proceedings with a win over Gujarat Giants which helped it climb to the sixth place on the points table. It has 29 points now and is just three point adrift of 3rd-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The talking point of the day came in the second match of the day as Tamil Thalaivas handed Telugu Titans its eighth straight defeat. Ajinkya Pawar scored a six-point raid in the match to seal the contest for Thalaivas. The win took the team to eighth place on the table, and finally out of the bottom two.

Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas played out a 36-36 tie in the last match of the day. Both teams took three points on the night and stayed in their original positions of seventh and 10th, respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 5

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

MATCH 3: U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers