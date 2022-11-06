PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Tamil Thalaivas move to eighth with win over Telugu Titans

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 12:10 IST
Ajinkya Pawar starred in Tamil Thalaivas’ win over Telugu Titans with a six-point raid which helped him get a Super 10.

On the Triple Panga fixture day, Bengal Warriors started the proceedings with a win over Gujarat Giants which helped it climb to the sixth place on the points table. It has 29 points now and is just three point adrift of 3rd-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The talking point of the day came in the second match of the day as Tamil Thalaivas handed Telugu Titans its eighth straight defeat. Ajinkya Pawar scored a six-point raid in the match to seal the contest for Thalaivas. The win took the team to eighth place on the table, and finally out of the bottom two.

Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas played out a 36-36 tie in the last match of the day. Both teams took three points on the night and stayed in their original positions of seventh and 10th, respectively.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 5

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

MATCH 3: U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

The table was updated after U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers on Saturday, November 5.

