Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Puneri Paltan stays top with win over Thalaivas

Puneri Paltan completed its revenge with a narrow win over Tamil Thalaivas. The win helped the side stay at the top of the points table with 43 points.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Bulls had taken the top spot on the table after a victory over Haryana Steelers helped it get to 41 points.

Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers picked up a point each and are placed fifth and 11th on the points table, respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Matches played on November 9

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan