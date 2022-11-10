PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Puneri Paltan stays top with win over Thalaivas

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 11:28 IST
10 November, 2022 11:28 IST
Fazel Atrachali completed 400 tackle points in PKL history as his team beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34.

Fazel Atrachali completed 400 tackle points in PKL history as his team beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan completed its revenge with a narrow win over Tamil Thalaivas. The win helped the side stay at the top of the points table with 43 points.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Bulls had taken the top spot on the table after a victory over Haryana Steelers helped it get to 41 points.

Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers picked up a point each and are placed fifth and 11th on the points table, respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Matches played on November 9

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

The table was updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan on Wednesday, November 9.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us