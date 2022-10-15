Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

After a loss in their season opener, Bengal Warriors secured back-to-back wins to get their campaign up and running. A well balanced team with plenty of players contributing, the Season 7 champions look poised to have another strong campaign. Their captain Maninder Singh has led by example having scored 29 raid points this season. He’s received good support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever he’s been off the mat. The aforementioned trio, in fact, have combined for 37 raid points this season. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their main man with a total of 14 tackle points in just three matches. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have been their next best defenders with six and five tackle points respectively.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are yet to win a match this season and will be keen to register their first win of the campaign on Saturday. For that to happen, the three-time champions will need Sachin and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to be more clinical in attack. The duo have notched up 22 raid points each this season but haven’t had backup with their next best contributor being Vishwas S with seven raid points. Like their attack, the Pirates’ defence can also do much better as well. Sunil’s nine tackle points make him Patna Pirates’ best-performing defender so far and needless to say, they will be expecting a whole lot more from players like Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj on that front.

Check out Sportstar’s week-1 recap stream of Pro Kabaddi 2022 for in-depth analysis, talking points, and team performance.

BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | Bengal: 4 | Patna: 12 | Tie: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Squads BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday.