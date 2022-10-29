Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Bengal Warriors will be feeling confident heading into the upcoming contest having gotten the better of defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. They have won four games and lost three, making them another team in search of consistency this season. The Warriors’ captain Maninder Singh has led from the front with 58 raid points and he’s been well supported by Shrikant Jadhav, who has scored 32 raid points so far. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has dominated opposition raiders and has 29 tackle points, while Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.
Similar to the Warriors, U Mumba has registered four wins and suffered three defeats this season. They won their last game and will be eager to carry forward that momentum. The Season 2 champions have relied heavily in attack on Guman Singh, who has scored 60 raid points. However, he can do with some more support from the likes of raiders Jai Bhagwan and Ashish, who have managed 27 and 23 raid points respectively. Skipper Surinder Singh has led their defence by example with 21 tackle points. That said, he would want more help from players like Rinku (14 tackle points) and Mohit (nine tackle points).
BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR:
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Bengal: 4 | Mumba: 11 | Tie: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Bengal Warriors: Vaibhav Garje
U Mumba: Heidarali Ekrami
Where can you watch Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.