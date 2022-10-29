Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Bengal Warriors will be feeling confident heading into the upcoming contest having gotten the better of defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. They have won four games and lost three, making them another team in search of consistency this season. The Warriors’ captain Maninder Singh has led from the front with 58 raid points and he’s been well supported by Shrikant Jadhav, who has scored 32 raid points so far. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has dominated opposition raiders and has 29 tackle points, while Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

U Mumba looks like a better unit with Heirdalai Ekrami performing for them. | Photo Credit: PKL

Similar to the Warriors, U Mumba has registered four wins and suffered three defeats this season. They won their last game and will be eager to carry forward that momentum. The Season 2 champions have relied heavily in attack on Guman Singh, who has scored 60 raid points. However, he can do with some more support from the likes of raiders Jai Bhagwan and Ashish, who have managed 27 and 23 raid points respectively. Skipper Surinder Singh has led their defence by example with 21 tackle points. That said, he would want more help from players like Rinku (14 tackle points) and Mohit (nine tackle points).

BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Won 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Bengal: 4 | Mumba: 11 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengal Warriors: Vaibhav Garje

U Mumba: Heidarali Ekrami

Squads BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

Where can you watch Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.