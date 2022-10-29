Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Bengaluru Bulls is currently on a three-game unbeaten streak and has 24 points from seven games. The player who has had the biggest impact on them this season is Bharat, who has scored 72 raid points. He has been their biggest attacking threat while Vikash Kandola with 52 raid points has been a support raider for the team. In defence, the trio of Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh have been their main performers. While Nandal has scored 22 tackle points, Aman and Mahender have managed 15 and 14 tackle points respectively.
Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways. After winning its first five games of the season, they have suffered back-to-back losses and will be keen to get its campaign back on track soon. Talisman Naveen Kumar, who has scored 91 raid points already, will be their main attacking threat alongside Manjeet and Ashu Malik, who has scored 38 and 28 raid points respectively. Defensively, Krishan has been the team’s best defender with 23 tackle points. Vishal and Ravi Kumar have also chipped in with 18 and 15 tackle points respectively, while Vijay Kumar has managed 11 tackle points so far.
BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:
DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 17 | Bengaluru: 6 | Delhi: 9 | Tie: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik
Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.