Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Bengaluru Bulls is currently on a three-game unbeaten streak and has 24 points from seven games. The player who has had the biggest impact on them this season is Bharat, who has scored 72 raid points. He has been their biggest attacking threat while Vikash Kandola with 52 raid points has been a support raider for the team. In defence, the trio of Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh have been their main performers. While Nandal has scored 22 tackle points, Aman and Mahender have managed 15 and 14 tackle points respectively.

After losing its last two games, Dabang Delhi, who has recently been in a slump, will face Bengaluru Bulls. at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways. After winning its first five games of the season, they have suffered back-to-back losses and will be keen to get its campaign back on track soon. Talisman Naveen Kumar, who has scored 91 raid points already, will be their main attacking threat alongside Manjeet and Ashu Malik, who has scored 38 and 28 raid points respectively. Defensively, Krishan has been the team’s best defender with 23 tackle points. Vishal and Ravi Kumar have also chipped in with 18 and 15 tackle points respectively, while Vijay Kumar has managed 11 tackle points so far.

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 17 | Bengaluru: 6 | Delhi: 9 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Squads BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.