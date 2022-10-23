Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Bengaluru Bulls made a good comeback in their previous game against U Mumba to register a win and are currently in third position on the points table. The Bulls have secured four wins and suffered two losses so far. Bharat and Vikash Kandola have been a deadly duo for them with 61 and 49 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been their best tackler with 19 tackle points. Meanwhile, Aman and captain Mahender Singh have scored 14 and 11 tackle points respectively and will have important roles to play in defence for Bengaluru Bulls.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, got their first win of the season against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. Prior to this win, the Neeraj Kumar-led side had suffered four losses and played a tie. Sachin and Rohit Gulia have taken on the raiding responsibility for the Pirates with 49 and 47 raid points respectively so far. However, they will need more support in attack from the rest of their teammates to start winning games consistently. The Pirates’ defence has looked solid of late with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh contributing 10 tackle points in four games. Sunil has been their best defender with 17 tackle points while skipper Neeraj Kumar has scored seven tackle points and will be keen to lead his troops from the front.

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

U Mumba result awaited

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | Bengaluru: 5 | Patna: 12 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

Squads BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 23.