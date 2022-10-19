Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

After a good start to the season that saw them win their first two games, Bengaluru Bulls lost their last two matches and will be eager to return to winning ways. Most of the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Vikash Kandola and Bharat as they have been the team’s standout raiders so far. Kandola has been their best player in offence with 35 raid points, while Bharat has managed 34 raid points in Season 9. As far as the defence goes, Saurabh Nandal has been the team’s go-to tackler with 12 tackle points, while the likes of Aman (10 tackle points) and Mahender Singh (7 tackle points) have also had an impact.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in their ability after picking up their first win of the season last time around. Narender has been a revelation for the Thalaivas this season and is their lead raider at the moment having amassed 37 raid points in four games. He will be supported by Himanshu Singh, whose game-changing 11 raid points as a substitute in Tamil Thalaivas’ last game helped them register their first win of the campaign. Talking about their defence, skipper Sagar has been one of their top tacklers with 11 tackle points in Season 9. Sahil Gulia has also contributed 11 tackle points for the Thalaivas so far, while M. Abishek is their next best defender with six tackle points

While Himanshu Singh, who came in as a substitute, has provided their raiding department some relief, the Thalaivas defense will need to step up to help their side’s cause. | Photo Credit: PKL

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Bengaluru Bulls: 8 | Tamil Thalaivas: 2 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola

Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu Singh

Squads BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, October 19.