Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi takes on Gujarat Giants in the second match on Monday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Naveen Kumar’s imperious form continued in the first game but managing his workload will be crucial to Dabang Delhi’s fortunes this season | Photo Credit: PKL

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Dabang Delhi: 3 | Gujarat Giants: 5 | Tie: 2 PREVIOUS RESULTS THIS SEASON Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-27 Gujarat Giants tied with Tamil Thalaivas 31-31 PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR: Dabang Delhi: Naveen Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Rakesh is crucial to a very raider-deficient Gujarat Giants outfit | Photo Credit: PKL Squads DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Prateek Dhaiyap Where can you watch Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants PKL 9? Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday.