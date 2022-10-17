Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers- Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Dabang Delhi K.C. have begun Season 9 with aplomb, winning each of their four matches so far. A well-oiled unit, the defending champions have blown away opponents frequently so far and can thank their talisman Naveen Kumar for playing a big role in making that happen. The Naveen Express has notched up 53 raid points already and has registered Super 10s in each of his four matches so far. A game-changer and match-winner in the truest sense, Naveen has also been well supported by Manjeet, who has scored 27 raid points and has come up trumps whenever called upon. He’s been a perfect foil for Naveen and makes for a deadly attacking duo for the reigning champions. On the defensive side of things, Krishan has been the team’s go-to player with 16 tackle points to show for his efforts. He along with Vishal and Ravi Kumar will shoulder most of the defensive responsibilities against Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last game and will be keen to bounce back. For that to happen, they will need their main raider Manjeet to be on top of his game as he looks to add to his 26 raid points this season. He will also require support in attack from Meetu who has proven that he can make his presence felt on the mat with 19 raid points already. Manjeet and Meetu will both need to be at their best if Haryana Steelers are hoping to get the better of Dabang Delhi K.C.. As far as the Steelers’ defence is concerned, they have to perform much better collectively. Mohit is their leading raider with eight tackle points while Jaideep Dahiya has managed seven tackle points for them. The Steelers though will require the rest of their teammates to also stand up and be counted in defence to overcome the defending champions on Monday.

Naveen Kumar is the biggest threat facing Haryana Steelers as the side hopes to return to winning ways. | Photo Credit: PKL

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Delhi: 3 | Haryana: 7 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep Dahiya

Squads DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Where can you watch Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday.