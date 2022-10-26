Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Gujarat Giants are positioned at the fifth place with three wins, two losses and a tie. Rakesh has been the second-best raider in the vivo Pro Kabaddi league so far with 78 raid points. He has got support from his captain Chandran Ranjit who has scored 35 raid points. Apart from these two raiders, Gujarat Giants have Parteek Dhaiya and Mahendra Rajput who have scored 15 and 11 raid points respectively and would be keen on adding more value to the side. In the defence, Sourav Gulia has taken the charge for Gujarat Giants with 18 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been handy for Gujarat Giants with 12 and eight tackle points and will be vital in defence.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have three wins and three losses and find themselves at ninth place on the points table. Guman Singh has been a quality raider for U Mumba with 48 raid points. Jai Bhagwan and Ashish have also been playing their part with 25 and 23 raid points respectively. U Mumba’s raiding trio will look to put on a splendid show for the team in the upcoming fixture. As far as defence is concerned, captain Surinder Singh is leading the team by example with 18 tackle points and has been assisted well by Rinku who has scored 14 tackle points. Mohit and Harendra Kumar have added 7 tackle points apiece and will be looking to add more to their kitty in the upcoming clash.

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Won 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Gujarat: 6 | U Mumba: 3 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

U Mumba: Jai Bhagwan

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, October 26.