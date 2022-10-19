Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Gujarat Giants will be keen to bounce back after suffering a loss in their last match. They have won one, lost two and tied one game so far heading into the clash against U.P. Yoddhas. From the raiding point of view, Rakesh will be the Giants’ main man in offence having already accumulated 44 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya with 15 raid points has been their next best raider. In defence, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been the Giants’ best performers with 10, eight and seven tackle points respectively.

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be entering the contest with lots of confidence after a win in their last match. The Yoddhas have won twice and lost two matches so far with their star raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal showing glimpses of what they are capable of. While Gill has scored 47 raid points this season, Pardeep has managed 33 in four games. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh has been their best defender with 13 tackle points, while the established defensive duo of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have accounted for 10 and eight tackle points respectively.

UP Yoddhas is looking like a solid team in attack and defense. | Photo Credit: JYOTIKAPOOR

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers:

UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Gujarat Giants: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 1 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, October 19.