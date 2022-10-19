Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Gujarat Giants will be keen to bounce back after suffering a loss in their last match. They have won one, lost two and tied one game so far heading into the clash against U.P. Yoddhas. From the raiding point of view, Rakesh will be the Giants’ main man in offence having already accumulated 44 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya with 15 raid points has been their next best raider. In defence, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been the Giants’ best performers with 10, eight and seven tackle points respectively.
U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be entering the contest with lots of confidence after a win in their last match. The Yoddhas have won twice and lost two matches so far with their star raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal showing glimpses of what they are capable of. While Gill has scored 47 raid points this season, Pardeep has managed 33 in four games. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh has been their best defender with 13 tackle points, while the established defensive duo of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have accounted for 10 and eight tackle points respectively.
GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers:
UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Gujarat Giants: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 1 | Tie: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal
Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, October 19.