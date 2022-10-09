PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Patna Pirates in the first match on day 3. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Team Sportstar
09 October, 2022 12:35 IST
09 October, 2022 12:35 IST
PKL 9; Can Jaipur Pink Panthers register its first win of the season?

PKL 9; Can Jaipur Pink Panthers register its first win of the season? | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Patna Pirates in the first match on day 3. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers narrowly missed out on a win against UP Yoddhas (32-34) and will hope to make amends when it goes up against Patna Pirates on Sunday.

Patna, playing without Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui didn’t seem too hot and bothered without the Iranian as the defence pulled in a decent shift vs Aslam Inamdar’s Pune. Patna’s issues lie in raiding where, despite contributions from Rohit Gulia, Sachin was left handling raiding responsibilities almost singlehandedly. Patna’s success last season came from a three-pronged attack which also had Prashant Kumar Rai and Monu Goyat alongside Guman Singh, but this time, Sachin almost pulled off a lone wolf act.

Jaipur. on the other hand, has two exciting defensive prospects in Abhishek KS and Ankush but Sahul Kumar in the right corner has been a liability. Perhaps the team could try and swap out Sahul for a younger pair of legs in the starting seven and bring him on as a substitute when required. The same strategy could come in handy in dealing with Rahul Chaudhari. He struggled to score in the first game against UP Yoddhas (one point in eight raids). Arjun Deshwal (eight points) and Bhavani Rajput (four points) were bright sparks in that fixture and would do well as a raiding pair.

Sachin needs more support in raiding

Sachin needs more support in raiding | Photo Credit: PKL

As these two teams go up against each other, Jaipur will need to tighten all departments while Patna needs to plug gaps in raiding and assist Sachin better. Injuries are a concern and a workload so intense on a key player might not help the team in a long season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Jaipur: 7 | Patna: 9 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Bhavani Rajput

Patna Pirates: Sachin

FORM GUIDE IN PKL 9:

JPP:

Lost vs UP Yoddhas - 32-34

PP:

tie vs Puneri Paltan - 34-34

Squads
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
PATNA PIRATES
Raiders: Sukesh Hegde, Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit,
Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhary
All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us