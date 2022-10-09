Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Jaipur Pink Panthers narrowly missed out on a win against UP Yoddhas (32-34) and will hope to make amends when it goes up against Patna Pirates on Sunday.

Patna, playing without Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui didn’t seem too hot and bothered without the Iranian as the defence pulled in a decent shift vs Aslam Inamdar’s Pune. Patna’s issues lie in raiding where, despite contributions from Rohit Gulia, Sachin was left handling raiding responsibilities almost singlehandedly. Patna’s success last season came from a three-pronged attack which also had Prashant Kumar Rai and Monu Goyat alongside Guman Singh, but this time, Sachin almost pulled off a lone wolf act.

Jaipur. on the other hand, has two exciting defensive prospects in Abhishek KS and Ankush but Sahul Kumar in the right corner has been a liability. Perhaps the team could try and swap out Sahul for a younger pair of legs in the starting seven and bring him on as a substitute when required. The same strategy could come in handy in dealing with Rahul Chaudhari. He struggled to score in the first game against UP Yoddhas (one point in eight raids). Arjun Deshwal (eight points) and Bhavani Rajput (four points) were bright sparks in that fixture and would do well as a raiding pair.

Sachin needs more support in raiding | Photo Credit: PKL

As these two teams go up against each other, Jaipur will need to tighten all departments while Patna needs to plug gaps in raiding and assist Sachin better. Injuries are a concern and a workload so intense on a key player might not help the team in a long season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Jaipur: 7 | Patna: 9 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Bhavani Rajput

Patna Pirates: Sachin

FORM GUIDE IN PKL 9:

JPP:

Lost vs UP Yoddhas - 32-34

PP:

tie vs Puneri Paltan - 34-34

Squads JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sukesh Hegde, Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhary All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday.