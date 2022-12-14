PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Bharat, Narender score Super 10s; table updated after 2nd eliminator - UP vs Tamil

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 02:18 IST
Bharat scored 13 points against Dabang Delhi in the 1st eliminator.

Bharat scored 13 points against Dabang Delhi in the 1st eliminator. | Photo Credit: PKL

The deadly duo of Bharat-Vikash Kandola came all guns blazing against defending champions Dabang Delhi in the first eliminator at NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Bharat scored 15 raid points to close in on the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ raider Arjun Deshwal with 272 raid points in 22 games. It was his 16th Super 10 in PKL 9.

Vikash, on the other hand, outperformed Bharat’s 15-point effort by amassing 13 raid points with greater ferocity. He started the game with raid points and put Dehli under intense pressure.

Narender, the dependable raider for Tamil Thalaivas, started the game with back-to-back bonuses and finished with 12 raid points against UP Yoddhas in the second eliminator.

Ajinkya Pawar also had a terrific game, scoring nine raid points to his 123 raid points in 21 games this season.

PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 13

ELIMINATOR 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

ELIMINATOR 2: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

The top raiders table was updated after the 2nd eliminator played between UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday, December, 13.

