Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun inches closer to 300 raid points; table updated after 2nd semifinal - Puneri vs Tamil

Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal failed to mark his presence in the semifinal encounter against Bengaluru Bulls as he could only score 4 points from the game. However, it does not alter the result for Jaipur as V Ajith Kumar and the defence did the job for the season 1 champions to help them demolish Bengaluru Bulls by 20 points to reach the final of PKL 9.

Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls could only manage seven raid points and ended his campaign with 279 raid points in 23 games.

Narender of Tamil Thalaivas ended his PKL 9 journey with a Super-10 against Puneri Paltan in a losing cause in the second semifinal.

Narender scored 11 raid points from the game and ended in the fourth position in the top raiders list with 243 raid points and 15 Supper 10s in 23 games.

PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 15

SEMIFINAL 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

SEMIFINAL 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas