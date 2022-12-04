Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun, Naveen & Narender register Super-10s; score table updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Arjun Deshwal racked up 22 raid points against Bengal Warriors in the third game of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 3rd.

Jaipur Pink Panthers rides on Arjun’s 12th consecutive Super-10 to register a 26-point win over Bengal Warriors.

Arjun, who now has 264 raid points in 20 games, extended his lead over Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls, who sit in second place and has 229 raid points in 19 games.

Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi made every effort to keep his team in the game against Puneri Paltan in the opening match. Naveen managed 16 raid points in the game but was unable to do so, and Delhi ultimately fell by three points.

Both Bengal Warriors star raider Maninder and Tamil Thalaivas star raider Narender kept their positions in the standings; Maninder currently has 220 raid points in 20 games, while Narender has 210 raid points to his credit.

The other significant gainer out of the top 10 list was Ajinkya Pawar, as he scored 20 points against Telugu Titans and completed the 100-raid point mark in PKL 9

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 3

MATCH 1: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

The table was updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors game on Saturday, December, 3.