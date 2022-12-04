Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Parteek breaks into top 10; Bharat closes gap with Arjun Deshwal; score table updated after Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

Parteek Dahiya led Gujarat Giants to another victory in the Pro Kabaddi League season 9. The 19-year-old raider scored 13 points against U Mumba to help Giants register a 2-point win over the former stay in the race of playoffs.

Parteek Dahiya breaks into the top 10 of the top raiders chart of PKL 9 with 149 raid points in 17 games and has 9 Super-10 to his name.

Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls earned 8 points against the UP Yoddhas to finish the game with 237 raid points in 20 games, closing the deficit on Arjun Deshwal, who is leading with 264 raid points.

Pardeep Narwal managed to register a Super-10, albeit in a losing cause against the Bulls. He closes the gap with Narender and now has 208 rai points in 20 games to sit in the sixth spot on the points table.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 3

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas