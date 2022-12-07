Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Not much changed in the top 10 raiding charts, as the top 10 remains the same as yesterday.

Parteek Dahiya was the biggest gainer with 17-raid points against Telugu Titans in the second game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 6th December.

The Gujarat Giants raider closed in on Sachin in the chart with 166 raid points in 18 games he played in the Pro Kabaddi League 9.

Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi scored five raid points against U Mumba, which helped the team to stay in the Playoff contention.

He now has 230 raid points in 21 games with 15 Super-10s.

