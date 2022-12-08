Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Bharat crosses 250 raid points mark; Score table updated after Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls scored 20 raid points against Patna Pirates in the first encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6th, Wednesday to cross the 250 raid points milestone in the PKL 9.

The lanky Bulls raider closes down on Arjun Deshwal, who currently sits on the top of the raiding charts with 269 raid points. Bharat has 12 fewer raid points and grabs second place with 257 raid points in 21 games.

Rohit Gulia breaks into the top 10 list with his Super-10 against the Bulls in a losing cause.

Tamil Thalaivas created history for itself when it qualified for the knockouts for the first time in the Pro Kabaddi league. They achieved the beat by beating UP Yoddhas, who played the second-string team against the former.

Narender shone with a Super-10, and closed in on Maninder of Bengal Warriors with equal (220)raid points in 21 games.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 7

MATCH 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas