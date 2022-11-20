Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Bharat replaces Arjun from top; score table updated after Bengaluru vs Puneri

Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls was held off the mat for the majority of the opening 30 minutes, which did not match his standards. He just got into his stride in the last 10 minutes, putting up a fight against Puneri Paltan, which the Bulls lost on the final raid.

Bharat, however, moves to the top of the raiding charts with 186 raid points in 16 games, pushing Arjun Deshwal to number 2.

Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar looks good against Haryana. He scored a Super 10, assisting Delhi to register its eighth win of the season.

Naveen moves to the third position with 172 raid points and 11 Super 10s in 16 games.

The top 10 remains the same as yesterday.

Matches played on November 20

MATCH 1: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

MATCH 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan