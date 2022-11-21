PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Maninder displaces Naveen in top 3; score table updated after UP vs Gujarat

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 23:37 IST
Narender scored 13-points which helped Thalaivas to hand Bengal a five-point loss to Bengal Warriors.

Narender scored 13-points which helped Thalaivas to hand Bengal a five-point loss to Bengal Warriors. | Photo Credit: PKL

Maninder Singh of Bengal Warriors makes a move on number third Naveen Kumar and exchanges positions in the top raiders chart. Maninder scored 15 raid points against Tamil Thalaivas in a losing cause but moved a place up.

Narender stayed in the fifth position with 162 raid points. He scored 13 points in the game against Bengal Warriors.

Pardeep remains in sixth place with 156 raid points in 16 games.

The top 10 remains the same as yesterday.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Matches played on November 21

MATCH 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

MATCH 2: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

The table was updated after UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants game on Monday, November 21.

