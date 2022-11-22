PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Sachin, Siddharth jump up; score table updated after Telugu vs Patna

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 23:21 IST
Narender of Tamil Thalaivas scored seven raid points against U Mumba in the first game of the night and stays in the fifth position in the raid charts with 169 raid points in 16 games.

Patna Pirates’ dependable raider, Sachin, scored 14 raid points to jump into the seventh position with 144 raid points in 15 games.

In a close game, the Pirates won 36-35 thanks to the efforts of Sachin and Rohit.

While the Telugu Titans’ lone performer, Siddharth Desai, recorded another Super-10 in a losing cause. Desai has 142 raid points in 16 games this season, including 6 Super-10.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Matches played on November 22

MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

The table was updated after Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates game on Tuesday, November 22.

Read more stories on PKL.

