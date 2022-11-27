It has been an interesting few days for raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Narender saw a dip in points after having an ordinary outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers while it was business as usual for Arjun Deshwal. Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh pipped Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat to go second in the rankings, after Deshwal who is well ahead of the pack with 211 points. Bharat will have an opportunity to get back his second place or possibly even top the standings when he goes up against Naveen and Dabang Delhi on Sunday.
Pardeep Narwal scored another super 10 to climb the raiding standings. He is currently placed 6th with 171 points. Aslam Inamdar’s heroics for Puneri Paltan saw him break into the top 10.
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Here’s how the standings look after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game on Saturday.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|GAMES PLAYED
|RAID POINTS
|1
|ARJUN DESHWAL
|JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
|17
|211
|2
|MANINDER SINGH
|BENGAL WARRIORS
|17
|198
|3
|BHARAT
|BENGALURU BULLS
|17
|196
|4
|NAVEEN KUMAR
|DABANG DELHI
|17
|183
|5
|NARENDER
|TAMIL THALAIVAS
|17
|173
|6
|PARDEEP NARWAL
|UP YODDHAS
|17
|171
|7
|SACHIN
|PATNA PIRATES
|17
|155
|8
|SIDDHARTH DESAI
|TELUGU TITANS
|16
|143
|9
|SURENDER GILL
|UP YODDHAS
|13
|132
|10
|ASLAM INAMDAR
|PUNERI PALTAN
|16
|132
Here’s how the teams stand in terms of raid points scored.
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES PLAYED
|RAID POINTS
|1
|DABANG DELHI
|17
|670
|2
|BENGALURU BULLS
|17
|659
|3
|UP YODDHAS
|17
|639
|4
|PUNERI PALTAN
|18
|633
|5
|BENGAL WARRIORS
|17
|631
|6
|JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
|17
|629
|7
|GUJARAT GIANTS
|16
|570
|8
|TAMIL THALAIVAS
|17
|568
|9
|PATNA PIRATES
|18
|566
|10
|HARYANA STEELERS
|17
|562
|11
|U MUMBA
|17
|558
|12
|TELUGU TITANS
|18
|518
The standings for most Super 10s look a little different, reflecting the change in form and, in a few cases, injury disruptions to raiders’ forms and run.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|GAMES PLAYED
|SUPER 10s
|1
|ARJUN DESHWAL
|JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
|17
|13
|2
|MANINDER SINGH
|BENGAL WARRIORS
|17
|12
|3
|NAVEEN KUMAR
|DABANG DELHI
|17
|12
|4
|BHARAT
|BENGALURU BULLS
|17
|12
|5
|NARENDER
|TAMIL THALAIVAS
|17
|9
|6
|SURENDER GILL
|UP YODDHAS
|13
|8
|7
|PARDEEP NARWAL
|UP YODDHAS
|17
|7
|8
|SACHIN
|PATNA PIRATES
|17
|7
|9
|RAKESH
|GUJARAT GIANTS
|15
|7
|10
|PARTEEK DHAIYA
|GUJARAT GIANTS
|13
|6
The table was updated after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game on November 26, Saturday.