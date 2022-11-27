PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal on top, Maninder goes ahead of Bharat

PKL 2022: Here is the updated leaderboard for most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, updated after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match on November 26.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 14:48 IST
PKL 2022: Here is the updated leaderboard for most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, updated after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match on November 26.

Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh pipped Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat to go second in the rankings, after Deshwal who is well ahead of the pack with 211 points

Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh pipped Bengaluru Bulls' Bharat to go second in the rankings, after Deshwal who is well ahead of the pack with 211 points

It has been an interesting few days for raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Narender saw a dip in points after having an ordinary outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers while it was business as usual for Arjun Deshwal. Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh pipped Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat to go second in the rankings, after Deshwal who is well ahead of the pack with 211 points. Bharat will have an opportunity to get back his second place or possibly even top the standings when he goes up against Naveen and Dabang Delhi on Sunday.

Pardeep Narwal scored another super 10 to climb the raiding standings. He is currently placed 6th with 171 points. Aslam Inamdar’s heroics for Puneri Paltan saw him break into the top 10.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Here’s how the standings look after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game on Saturday.

RANKPLAYERTEAMGAMES PLAYEDRAID POINTS
1ARJUN DESHWALJAIPUR PINK PANTHERS17211
2MANINDER SINGHBENGAL WARRIORS17198
3BHARATBENGALURU BULLS17196
4NAVEEN KUMARDABANG DELHI17183
5NARENDERTAMIL THALAIVAS17173
6PARDEEP NARWALUP YODDHAS17171
7SACHINPATNA PIRATES17155
8SIDDHARTH DESAITELUGU TITANS16143
9SURENDER GILLUP YODDHAS13132
10ASLAM INAMDARPUNERI PALTAN16132

Here’s how the teams stand in terms of raid points scored.

RANKTEAMGAMES PLAYEDRAID POINTS
1DABANG DELHI17670
2BENGALURU BULLS17659
3UP YODDHAS17639
4PUNERI PALTAN18633
5BENGAL WARRIORS17631
6JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS17629
7GUJARAT GIANTS16570
8TAMIL THALAIVAS17568
9PATNA PIRATES18566
10HARYANA STEELERS17562
11U MUMBA17558
12TELUGU TITANS18518

The standings for most Super 10s look a little different, reflecting the change in form and, in a few cases, injury disruptions to raiders’ forms and run.

RANKPLAYERTEAMGAMES PLAYEDSUPER 10s
1ARJUN DESHWALJAIPUR PINK PANTHERS1713
2MANINDER SINGHBENGAL WARRIORS1712
3NAVEEN KUMARDABANG DELHI1712
4BHARATBENGALURU BULLS1712
5NARENDERTAMIL THALAIVAS179
6SURENDER GILLUP YODDHAS138
7PARDEEP NARWALUP YODDHAS177
8SACHINPATNA PIRATES177
9RAKESHGUJARAT GIANTS157
10PARTEEK DHAIYAGUJARAT GIANTS136

The table was updated after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game on November 26, Saturday.

