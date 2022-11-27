It has been an interesting few days for raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Narender saw a dip in points after having an ordinary outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers while it was business as usual for Arjun Deshwal. Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh pipped Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat to go second in the rankings, after Deshwal who is well ahead of the pack with 211 points. Bharat will have an opportunity to get back his second place or possibly even top the standings when he goes up against Naveen and Dabang Delhi on Sunday.

Pardeep Narwal scored another super 10 to climb the raiding standings. He is currently placed 6th with 171 points. Aslam Inamdar’s heroics for Puneri Paltan saw him break into the top 10.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Here’s how the standings look after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game on Saturday.

RANK PLAYER TEAM GAMES PLAYED RAID POINTS 1 ARJUN DESHWAL JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 17 211 2 MANINDER SINGH BENGAL WARRIORS 17 198 3 BHARAT BENGALURU BULLS 17 196 4 NAVEEN KUMAR DABANG DELHI 17 183 5 NARENDER TAMIL THALAIVAS 17 173 6 PARDEEP NARWAL UP YODDHAS 17 171 7 SACHIN PATNA PIRATES 17 155 8 SIDDHARTH DESAI TELUGU TITANS 16 143 9 SURENDER GILL UP YODDHAS 13 132 10 ASLAM INAMDAR PUNERI PALTAN 16 132

Here’s how the teams stand in terms of raid points scored.

RANK TEAM GAMES PLAYED RAID POINTS 1 DABANG DELHI 17 670 2 BENGALURU BULLS 17 659 3 UP YODDHAS 17 639 4 PUNERI PALTAN 18 633 5 BENGAL WARRIORS 17 631 6 JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 17 629 7 GUJARAT GIANTS 16 570 8 TAMIL THALAIVAS 17 568 9 PATNA PIRATES 18 566 10 HARYANA STEELERS 17 562 11 U MUMBA 17 558 12 TELUGU TITANS 18 518

The standings for most Super 10s look a little different, reflecting the change in form and, in a few cases, injury disruptions to raiders’ forms and run.

RANK PLAYER TEAM GAMES PLAYED SUPER 10s 1 ARJUN DESHWAL JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 17 13 2 MANINDER SINGH BENGAL WARRIORS 17 12 3 NAVEEN KUMAR DABANG DELHI 17 12 4 BHARAT BENGALURU BULLS 17 12 5 NARENDER TAMIL THALAIVAS 17 9 6 SURENDER GILL UP YODDHAS 13 8 7 PARDEEP NARWAL UP YODDHAS 17 7 8 SACHIN PATNA PIRATES 17 7 9 RAKESH GUJARAT GIANTS 15 7 10 PARTEEK DHAIYA GUJARAT GIANTS 13 6

The table was updated after the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game on November 26, Saturday.