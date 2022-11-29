Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal oust Bharat from top; score table updated after Telugu vs Jaipur

Arjun Deshwal scored 18 raid points helping Jaipur register a mammoth 20-point win over Telugu Titans in the second clash of the Pro Kabaddi League on 28th November at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

With this performance, he went past Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls from the top of the raiding charts.

Bharat scored 23 points in his last game and dethroned Arjun before, but the Jaipur star has managed to extend his lead on Bharat by 10 points.

Bengal Warriors captain, Maninder, on the other hand, scored another Super 10, his sixth consecutive Super 10 of PKL 9, which helped him to break the 200-mark this season.

Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas also scored a Super-10 and now has 185 raid points in 18 games. His 14-point effort helped him to close his gap with Narender, who sits in the fifth position with 186 raid points.

