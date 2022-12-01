Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun extends lead over Bharat; score table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers decimated the Bengaluru Bulls’ attack to hand them a 20-point loss in the first game of November 30th at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Arjun Deshwal continued his good form against the Bulls and amassed a Super-10 to extend the gap from Bengaluru Bulls’ raider Bharat.

Bharat managed to get a Super-10 in a losing cause as they suffered a 20-point loss against new table toppers Jaipur.

Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas’ Narender scored Super-10s for their team in a 37-37 tie in the second game.

Naveen jumps to the third place with 209 raid points in 19 games, while Narender stays at 5th with 200 raid points.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on November 30

MATCH 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas