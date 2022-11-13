PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun closes in on dethroning Naveen as top raider; score table updated after Jaipur vs Delhi

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
13 November, 2022 00:33 IST
Arjun Deshwal sits on the second position of top raiders with 148 raid points, only 1 lesser than Naveen Kumar.

Arjun Deshwal sits on the second position of top raiders with 148 raid points, only 1 lesser than Naveen Kumar. | Photo Credit: PKL

Arjun Deshwal continued his tremendous form to score another Super 10 against Dabang Delhi in the final encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League on November 12th.

Riding on Arjun and Rahul Chaudhari’s 13-point game, Jaipur annihilated defending champions to beat them with a hefty margin of 25 points. Jaipur scored the highest points in a game this season (57).

Arjun now has 148 raid points in 13 games, and he has closed in on Naveen, with the difference being a slender 1 point, as Naveen, who is having a slump, has 149 raid points in 13 games.

Maninder assisted Bengal Warriors to beat Gujarat comfortably with his Super 10, climbing to 3rd position in top raiders with 133 raid points in 12 games.

While Surender Gill, too, took the maximum from his purple patch and scored his 8th Super 10 of the season to sit in the fourth position with 129 raid points in 12 games.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 12

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

MATCH 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

The table was updated after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi game on Saturday, November 12.

