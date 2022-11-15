Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Follow: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Live

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder scored 14 points in a losing effort against Puneri Paltan, who defeated the Warriors 43-27.

Maninder rocketed to third place in the raid table with 147 raid points in 13 games, including 8 Super 10s.

The top three have a three-point gap in raid points, with Naveen on top with 149 in 13 games and Arjun on second with 148.

Haryana Steelers raider Manjeet scored a Super-10 against Gujarat Giants in the second encounter of 14th November, knocking Meetu Sharma out of the top 10 with 111 raid points in 14 games.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 14

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

MATCH 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers