PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal overtakes Naveen as top raider; score table updated after Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 14:52 IST
Arjun Deshwal ascended to the top of the raiders leaderboard with 161 raid points.

Arjun Deshwal ascended to the top of the raiders leaderboard with 161 raid points. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Live

Arjun Deshwal soared to the top of the raiding standings with his tenth Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi season 9.

Arjun scored 13 points to help Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat U Mumba 32-22 in the opening match of November 15th, vaulting them into second place on the points table.

Arjun has the same number of Super 10s as Naveen this season.

Bharat, on the other hand, rose to second place with 159 raid points, knocking Naveen down to third. He scored 17 points against the Telugu Titans, helping them win by 11 points and move to the top of the points chart.

Arjun and Bharat have equalled Naveen with the most Super 10s this season.

However, the top ten raiding players stay the same.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 15

MATCH 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

The table was updated after Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Tuesday, November 15.

