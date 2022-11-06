PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Maninder, Surender & Narender cross 100 raid points mark

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 15:20 IST
Maninder single-handedly lifts his team to a five-point win over Gujarat with his 20-point game.

Maninder single-handedly lifts his team to a five-point win over Gujarat with his 20-point game.

Maninder Singh dented the Gujarat defence with a brilliant 20-point game to hand its fifth loss, pushing them to the second-last position in the points table.

Maninder soared to the fifth position in the top raiders list of Pro Kabaddi season 9 with 103 raid points in 10 games this season.

Narender had a low day at work, and he didn’t look so sharp, only getting three raid points from the game. Nonetheless, he has crossed the 100-point mark in the top raider list.

UP’s star raider Surender Gill continued his great run for UP Yoddhas and got his sixth Super 10 against Haryana Steelers to jump into the third position in the raiding charts with 107 raid points in 10 games.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 5

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

MATCH 3: U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

The table was updated after U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers on Saturday, November 5.

