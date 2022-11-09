Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

Naveen hasn’t had a perfect game, as he seems not fully fit and was out on the bench for quite some time. However, 8 points in the raid will make sure to keep him in the first position with 146 points in 12 games he played this season.

However, the support raider, Ashu Malik, got his 4th Super 10 in the last five games and has entered the top 10 list replacing Meetu Sharma of Haryana Steelers from no. 10th spot with 90 points in 12 games.

While Bengal Warriors captain had a fantastic game last night as he got yet another Super 10 and jumped to the fourth position in the top raiders chart with 121 points in 11 games.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Matches played on November 8

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans