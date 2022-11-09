PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

PKL 2022: Here are the updated leaderboards for the most raid points and most super 10s in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
09 November, 2022 13:48 IST
Pardeep Narwal crosses 100 raid points mark in the Pro Kabaddi season 9.

Pardeep Narwal crosses 100 raid points mark in the Pro Kabaddi season 9. | Photo Credit: PKL

Naveen hasn’t had a perfect game, as he seems not fully fit and was out on the bench for quite some time. However, 8 points in the raid will make sure to keep him in the first position with 146 points in 12 games he played this season.

However, the support raider, Ashu Malik, got his 4th Super 10 in the last five games and has entered the top 10 list replacing Meetu Sharma of Haryana Steelers from no. 10th spot with 90 points in 12 games.

While Bengal Warriors captain had a fantastic game last night as he got yet another Super 10 and jumped to the fourth position in the top raiders chart with 121 points in 11 games.

Matches played on November 8

MATCH 1: Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

The table was updated after Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans on Tuesday, November 8.

Pro Kabaddi

