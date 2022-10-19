PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Pardeep Narwal enters top 5, Naveen remains in the lead

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 23:07 IST
19 October, 2022 23:07 IST
Pardeep Narwal returns to form with a 17-point game against the Gujarat Giants in the first match of October 19.

Pardeep Narwal returns to form with a 17-point game against the Gujarat Giants in the first match of October 19. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Pardeep Narwal paves the way in the top five in the list of most raid points in the Pro kabaddi season nine. In a losing effort, Pardeep scored a valiant 17 points against Gujarat Giants, but the dubki kings appear to have found his groove and he now appears dangerous for opposing teams if he keeps playing the way he has the past few games.

Naveen still leads the chart with 68 raid points in 5 matches, Surender Gill in second with 61 points in 2 matches, while Rakesh of Gujarat Giants sits on the third position with 60 points in 5 matches.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 19, WEDNESDAY:

MATCH 1: GUJARAT GIANTS VS UP YODDHAS

MATCH 2: BENGALURU BULLS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

The ranking was updated after the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match on Wedneday, October 19.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us