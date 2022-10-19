Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Pardeep Narwal paves the way in the top five in the list of most raid points in the Pro kabaddi season nine. In a losing effort, Pardeep scored a valiant 17 points against Gujarat Giants, but the dubki kings appear to have found his groove and he now appears dangerous for opposing teams if he keeps playing the way he has the past few games.

Naveen still leads the chart with 68 raid points in 5 matches, Surender Gill in second with 61 points in 2 matches, while Rakesh of Gujarat Giants sits on the third position with 60 points in 5 matches.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 19, WEDNESDAY:

MATCH 1: GUJARAT GIANTS VS UP YODDHAS

MATCH 2: BENGALURU BULLS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS