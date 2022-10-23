PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 14:35 IST
23 October, 2022 14:35 IST
Rakesh now has 78 points in 6 matches in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Rakesh now has 78 points in 6 matches in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Rakesh of Gujarat Giants continued his great run in the Pro Kabaddi season 9 as he scored his fifth Super 10 of the season 9 in the match against Haryana Steelers in the third match on October 22, Saturday.

Rakesh scored 18 points from the match and has 78 total raid points in six games this season. He sits on the second position of the top raiders list with three fewer points than Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi has 81 points in six matches.

Also Read
IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep gets Babar, Rizwan inside PowerPlay; Iftikhar joins Masood

Rakesh also has the second most Super 10 this season, with five super 10s to his name. Naveen tops this chart as well, he has six Super 10s in as many matches.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 22, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: U MUMBA VS BENGALURU BULLS

MATCH 2: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS TELUGU TITANS

MATCH 3: HARYANA STEELERS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

The ranking was updated after the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants match on Saturday, October 22.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us