Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Rakesh of Gujarat Giants continued his great run in the Pro Kabaddi season 9 as he scored his fifth Super 10 of the season 9 in the match against Haryana Steelers in the third match on October 22, Saturday.

Rakesh scored 18 points from the match and has 78 total raid points in six games this season. He sits on the second position of the top raiders list with three fewer points than Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi has 81 points in six matches.

Rakesh also has the second most Super 10 this season, with five super 10s to his name. Naveen tops this chart as well, he has six Super 10s in as many matches.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 22, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: U MUMBA VS BENGALURU BULLS

MATCH 2: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS TELUGU TITANS

MATCH 3: HARYANA STEELERS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

