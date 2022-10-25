PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

PKL 2022: Here are the updated most raiding points and most super 10 lists of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
25 October, 2022 23:06 IST
Jaipur Pink Panther star raider Arjun Deshwal’s 7-point effort against Puneri Paltan ended in vain as Jaipur lost its first match in the last six games and slumped to the second position in the points table. However, Arjun climbed to the fourth place in the top raiders list of PKL 9.

| Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Rakesh is closing in on him, having scored 78 points in seven games as well.

Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls and Arjun Deshwal of the Jaipur Pink Panthers are third and fourth with 72 points in seven games, respectively.

Aslam Inamdar of Puneri Paltan rounds out the top five with 68 points.

MATCHES TODAY: 25 OCTOBER, TUESDAY

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

The ranking was updated after the Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match on Tuesday, October 25.

