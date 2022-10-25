Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Score table updated after Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Rakesh is closing in on him, having scored 78 points in seven games as well.

Bharat of the Bengaluru Bulls and Arjun Deshwal of the Jaipur Pink Panthers are third and fourth with 72 points in seven games, respectively.

Aslam Inamdar of Puneri Paltan rounds out the top five with 68 points.

MATCHES TODAY: 25 OCTOBER, TUESDAY

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers