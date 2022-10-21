Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Patna Pirates are the only team yet to win a game in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. The three-time champions have tied one and lost four of their games so far. They need both their defence and attack to stand up and be counted in the upcoming game as they target a cohesive performance to get their first win of the campaign. While Sachin and Rohit Gulia have done well so far by contributing 40 and 34 raid points respectively, they need the rest of their teammates to up the ante and have more of an impact in attack. As far as defending goes, Sunil has been their most threatening tackler with 16 tackle points. The Pirates will also be hoping that Mohammadreza Chiyaneh finds form soon and replicates the performances that made him the top defender in Season 8.

There has been a dip in Sachin’s raiding form that has impacted how many points Patna Pirates manage in a game. Support from Rohit Gulia and the duo firing together will be crucial for the men in green. | Photo Credit: PKL

Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, are unbeaten this season having won each of their five matches so far. Their captain and talisman Naveen Kumar has been in sensational form having registered 68 raid points and five Super 10s in five matches this season. Naveen has also been helped by Manjeet, who has chipped in with crucial points when needed and has 31 raid points to his name already in Season 9. The defending champions’ defence have also made their presence felt on the mat. Krishan has scored 18 tackle points and is their best performing defender, while the likes of Vishal and Ravi Kumar have managed 15 and 11 tackle points respectively.

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 15 | Patna: 7 | Delhi: 7 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Squads PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 21.