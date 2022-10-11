Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Three-time champion Patna Pirates have one tie and a loss to their name and are still searching for their first win. Sachin scored eight raid points in the opener and was the top raider for the side while Rohit Gulia was the star raider in the second match and earned 11 points for his side. The Pirates would be relying heavily on Sachin and Rohit Gulia to do the bulk of scoring in the attack. Vishwas has looked good in bits and pieces and the raider would look to show his prowess in this game. Neeraj Kumar, the captain of the side is yet to join the party and will look to be an asset in defence. However, Sunil and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj have shown their power in the defence with five and four tackle points to their credit and Patna Pirates will bank on these two defenders.

Telugu Titans got off to a dismal start in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 as they lost the last two matches they played. In their first game, Rajnish with seven raid points and Parvesh Bhainswal with three tackle points were the top performers for the team. In their second contest, Monu Goyat with seven raid points and Vishal Bhardwaj with three tackle points were the pick of the players for Telugu Titans. Telugu Titans would be expecting their star players like Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai to go all guns blazing in this crucial fixture. Ankit Beniwal is also a talented raider and can also be a lethal force in attack. Their power defenders like Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal and Ravinder Pahal would be expected to live up to the billing and help Telugu Titans to register their first win of the season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | Patna: 9 | Telugu: 9 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Telugu Titans: Vinay

Abhishek Singh hopes to regain form after coming back post an injury in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League | Photo Credit: PKL

Squads PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

Where can you watch Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday.