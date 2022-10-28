Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Three-time champions Patna Pirates has struggled to get going and have one win, four losses and two ties to its name. Rohit Gulia and Sachin have been their leading scorers in the offence for the Pirates with 55 raid points each but they have lacked support from other raiders in the team, which is something the former champions need to address soon. On the defensive front, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh have scored 19 and 14 tackle points respectively, while Neeraj Kumar has chipped in with nine tackle points.

UP had ample time to sort things out in the last week, and they will want to start the Pune leg on a winning note. | Photo Credit: PKL

UP Yoddhas has three wins and three losses and is currently placed in the ninth spot on the points table. Surender Gill has risen to the challenge for the Yoddhas and has scored 65 raid points while Pardeep Narwal has supported him with 56 raid points. In defence, Ashu Singh has been their top defender with 20 tackle points, while the established defensive duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have scored 17 and 13 tackle points respectively.

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Patna Pirates 41-24

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 11 | Patna: 6 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Squads PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Where can you watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.