Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Three-time champions Patna Pirates has struggled to get going and have one win, four losses and two ties to its name. Rohit Gulia and Sachin have been their leading scorers in the offence for the Pirates with 55 raid points each but they have lacked support from other raiders in the team, which is something the former champions need to address soon. On the defensive front, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh have scored 19 and 14 tackle points respectively, while Neeraj Kumar has chipped in with nine tackle points.
UP Yoddhas has three wins and three losses and is currently placed in the ninth spot on the points table. Surender Gill has risen to the challenge for the Yoddhas and has scored 65 raid points while Pardeep Narwal has supported him with 56 raid points. In defence, Ashu Singh has been their top defender with 20 tackle points, while the established defensive duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have scored 17 and 13 tackle points respectively.
PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 11 | Patna: 6 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | Tie: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal
Where can you watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.