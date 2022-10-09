PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan takes on Bengaluru Bulls in the third match on day 3. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Team Sportstar
09 October, 2022 14:35 IST
Mohit Goyat will be key to Puneri Paltans’ success when they take on Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday

Mohit Goyat will be key to Puneri Paltans' success when they take on Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday

Puneri Paltan picked up three points from their opening match of the season after a hard-fought tie against Patna Pirates. Their lead raider Aslam Inamdar showed glimpses of what he’s capable of but will be eager to put on a better display against Bengaluru Bulls as he looks to better his tally of seven raid points from Puneri Paltan’s opening game. He can expect support from Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde in attack after they chipped in against Patna Pirates, notching up seven and six points respectively. Defensively, they have quite a few options to bank on judging by their season opener. The likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Patil and Badal Singh contributed in a disciplined manner against the Pirates and they will be keen to perform similarly on Sunday.

Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to maintain their winning start to the season when they face Puneri Paltan. The Bulls won their opening fixture courtesy of contributions from both the defence and attack. Raiders Vikash Kandola, Bharat and Neeraj Narwal shared the raiding responsibility in their last match and notched up five points each. Neeraj Narwal also contributed two tackle points to demonstrate his defensive prowess, while the team’s familiar faces in defence Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh managed four tackle points each. Heading into their second game of the season, Bengaluru Bulls look like they have a well-balanced squad with contributions from most players and they will be confident about securing back-to-back victories.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 14 | Pune: 8 | Bengaluru: 6 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Puneri Paltans: Mohit Goyat

Bengalurur Bulls: Neeraj Narwal

Squads
PUNERI PALTAN
Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
BENGALURU BULLS
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh,
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Sunday.

Read more stories on PKL.

