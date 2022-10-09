Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Puneri Paltan picked up three points from their opening match of the season after a hard-fought tie against Patna Pirates. Their lead raider Aslam Inamdar showed glimpses of what he’s capable of but will be eager to put on a better display against Bengaluru Bulls as he looks to better his tally of seven raid points from Puneri Paltan’s opening game. He can expect support from Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde in attack after they chipped in against Patna Pirates, notching up seven and six points respectively. Defensively, they have quite a few options to bank on judging by their season opener. The likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Patil and Badal Singh contributed in a disciplined manner against the Pirates and they will be keen to perform similarly on Sunday.

Check out our interview with Aslam Inamdar from season 8 here. Trace the imperious raider’s journey on Sportstar’s special journey

Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to maintain their winning start to the season when they face Puneri Paltan. The Bulls won their opening fixture courtesy of contributions from both the defence and attack. Raiders Vikash Kandola, Bharat and Neeraj Narwal shared the raiding responsibility in their last match and notched up five points each. Neeraj Narwal also contributed two tackle points to demonstrate his defensive prowess, while the team’s familiar faces in defence Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh managed four tackle points each. Heading into their second game of the season, Bengaluru Bulls look like they have a well-balanced squad with contributions from most players and they will be confident about securing back-to-back victories.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 14 | Pune: 8 | Bengaluru: 6 | Tie: 0

Check out our interview with Vikash Kandola on life in PKL and the challenges of making it big in a star-studded league. Interview from when he was with the Steelers

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Puneri Paltans: Mohit Goyat

Bengalurur Bulls: Neeraj Narwal

Squads PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Sunday.