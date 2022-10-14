Tamil Thalaivas have had an underwhelming start to the campaign and are yet to win this season. The Thalaivas have lost one game while the other one finished in a tie. Narender has been one of the bright sparks for Tamil Thalaivas in attack with 13 raid points, while Himanshu, who is primarily a defender, has chipped in with seven raid points so far. The Thalaivas will also hope that Ajinkya Pawar, who has managed just three raid points in the campaign so far, can find form soon. In defence, Sahil Gulia and Sagar have been a reliable duo for Tamil Thalaivas as the two defenders have collectively scored 12 tackle points so far. M. Abishek has also contributed in defence for the Thalaivas with four tackle points and will have a role to play against U Mumba.

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Rinku is a key name in defence who has been fairly quiet in the first week of Pro Kabaddi. He will be crucial to the team’s chances this season. | Photo Credit: PKL

U Mumba, on the other hand, have a win and a loss to their name after their first two games of the season. They will head into this game after a seven-point win against U.P. Yoddhas in their last outing. The Season 2 champions are yet to produce their best in attack and will be eager to do so soon. Their best raider in the campaign so far has been Ashish, who has scored 10 raid points after two games. Their lead raider Guman Singh is yet to fire on all cylinders as he has scored nine points so far. Both Ashish and Guman Singh will be eager to put on better performances in the upcoming contest and they will be supported by Jai Bhagwan, who has managed eight raid points in Season 9. As far as tackles go, Surinder Singh, Rinku and Kiran Magar have been U Mumba’s pillars in defence and have scored six tackle points each.

U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1 | U Mumba: 5 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narenderl

U Mumba: Jai Bhagwan

Squads TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday.