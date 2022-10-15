Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

After a win in their last game, Telugu Titans will be eager to make it back-to-back victories come Saturday. Their top raiders Monu Goyat and Vinay seem to be finding form and have so far scored 16 and 14 raid points respectively. They will need to be amongst the points against Dabang Delhi K.C. and hope that Siddharth Desai, who has scored 13 raid points this season can also come good.

FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THIS MATCH, CLICK HERE

As far as defending is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj with six tackle points has been their best defender in terms of scoring. The likes of Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal have also contributed five tackle points each so far and could have big roles to play against the defending champions.

Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence having won all their three matches so far. Their talisman Naveen Kumar has spearheaded their attack with aplomb, accumulating 41 raid points already while bagging three Super 10s. It’s worth mentioning that he’s been well-supported by raider Manjeet, who has 19 raid points to his name this season. Manjeet, in fact, played a big role in their last game while Naveen was off the mat as the defending champions rescued a victory from the jaws of defeat. Ashu Malik, who has scored 13 raid points, is another player who can make his presence felt in attack for Dabang Delhi K.C.. Krishan, who has 14 tackle points already, has been their go-to man in defence, while Vishal with 11 tackle points is another tackler who the Titans’ raiders will need to be wary of.

Naveen Kumar has been his unstoppable self this season with super 10s in all three games Delhi has played so far. | Photo Credit: PKL

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Check out Sportstar’s week-1 recap stream of Pro Kabaddi 2022 for in-depth analysis, talking points, and team performance.

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 14 | Telugu: 8 | Delhi: 5 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Squads TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday.