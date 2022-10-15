PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi in the 2nd match on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

15 October, 2022 13:30 IST
Monu Goyat was instrumental to Telugu Titans’ in its win against Patna Pirates. However, Goyat and Siddharth Desai would hope to repeat the same heroics when they took on Dabang Delhi’s lethal raiding department.

Monu Goyat was instrumental to Telugu Titans' in its win against Patna Pirates. However, Goyat and Siddharth Desai would hope to repeat the same heroics when they took on Dabang Delhi's lethal raiding department.

After a win in their last game, Telugu Titans will be eager to make it back-to-back victories come Saturday. Their top raiders Monu Goyat and Vinay seem to be finding form and have so far scored 16 and 14 raid points respectively. They will need to be amongst the points against Dabang Delhi K.C. and hope that Siddharth Desai, who has scored 13 raid points this season can also come good.

Also Read
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Score: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi - Siddharth Desai & Co. face stern Naveen Kumar test

As far as defending is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj with six tackle points has been their best defender in terms of scoring. The likes of Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal have also contributed five tackle points each so far and could have big roles to play against the defending champions.

Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence having won all their three matches so far. Their talisman Naveen Kumar has spearheaded their attack with aplomb, accumulating 41 raid points already while bagging three Super 10s. It’s worth mentioning that he’s been well-supported by raider Manjeet, who has 19 raid points to his name this season. Manjeet, in fact, played a big role in their last game while Naveen was off the mat as the defending champions rescued a victory from the jaws of defeat. Ashu Malik, who has scored 13 raid points, is another player who can make his presence felt in attack for Dabang Delhi K.C.. Krishan, who has 14 tackle points already, has been their go-to man in defence, while Vishal with 11 tackle points is another tackler who the Titans’ raiders will need to be wary of.

Naveen Kumar has been his unstoppable self this season with super 10s in all three games Delhi has played so far.

Naveen Kumar has been his unstoppable self this season with super 10s in all three games Delhi has played so far.

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 14 | Telugu: 8 | Delhi: 5 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Squads
TELUGU TITANS
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay.
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin.
All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.
DABANG DELHI
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash
All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday.

